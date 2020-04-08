|
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC-North Augus-ta, SC – Private Graveside Services for Mr. Robert E. ""Bob"" Lamm, 89, who entered into rest, April 4, 2020, will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Dr. Roy L. Head officiating. Public Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lamm was a native of Spartanburg, SC, having made North Augusta his home for over 60 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where he was a member of the Strom Fellowship. He was also a member of the Joyous Se-niors at Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mr. Lamm served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Jessie C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71. He was the formerly em-ployed with Lee Tire and Rubber Company and retired after many years of service as owner and operator of the North Augusta Motel. Following his retirement, he worked closely with Grace United Methodist Church while employed with MYD Services. Mr. Lamm was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Foster Lamm; his parents, Andrew E. and Lillian W. Lamm, a brother, Dr. Ronald Lamm and a granddaughter, Lily Marie Lamm.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (Neal) Smith, Augusta, GA; a son William A. ""Andy"" (Jean-nene) Lamm, Blythewood, SC; three grandchildren, Kelly (David) Day, North Augusta, SC, Drew Lamm, Charlotte, NC, Rose (Will) Boozer, Ridgeway, SC; three great-grandchildren, Davidson Day, Katy Neal Day, Whaley Rose Boozer, and a forth great-grandchild ex-pected in the Fall; a sister, Molene Childers, Spartan-burg, SC; and a brother, Ray Lamm, Black Mountain, NC.
Pallbearers will be Drew Lamm, David Day, David-son Day and Will Boozer.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org or the Parkinson's Founda-tion, www.parkinson.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrange-ments (803-278-1181). Visit the regis-try at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020