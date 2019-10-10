Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sportscenter
549 Broad Street
Augusta, GA
Robert E. "Caddy Bob" Phillips

Robert E. "Caddy Bob" Phillips Obituary
Robert "Caddy Bob" E. Phillips
Augusta, GA—Robert "Caddy Bob" E. Phillips lost his battle with cancer on October 7. He is survived by his children: Keely Lynn Seider (Charles), Robert James (R.J.) Phillips (Colleen), Rachel Lauren Koller (Brian) and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Annette Stafford and her family and Joan Harned and her family.
There will be a celebration of Bob's life on October 20 from 1pm to 4pm at the Sportscenter located at 549 Broad Street, Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 11, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
