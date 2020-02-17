|
Robert (Bob) E. Smitherman, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Robert "Bob" E. Smitherman, Sr., age 72, beloved husband of Dorothy Mixon Smitherman, entered into rest Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Smitherman was born in Augusta to the late Howard and Eva James Smitherman. He was an avid UGA fan and loved spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Smart officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smitherman is also survived by two sons, Robert E. Smitherman, Jr., of Augusta and Grady G. Smitherman of Martinez, GA; a daughter, Robin Stewart (Brandon Reed) of Washington, GA; 2 grandchildren, A.J. Stewart and Layla Smitherman, extended family; Rebbie and Kris Roy, Jessica Miskelly, and Miles Miskelly.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
