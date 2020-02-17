The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smitherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. (Bob) Smitherman Sr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. (Bob) Smitherman Sr. Obituary
Robert (Bob) E. Smitherman, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Robert "Bob" E. Smitherman, Sr., age 72, beloved husband of Dorothy Mixon Smitherman, entered into rest Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Smitherman was born in Augusta to the late Howard and Eva James Smitherman. He was an avid UGA fan and loved spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Smart officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smitherman is also survived by two sons, Robert E. Smitherman, Jr., of Augusta and Grady G. Smitherman of Martinez, GA; a daughter, Robin Stewart (Brandon Reed) of Washington, GA; 2 grandchildren, A.J. Stewart and Layla Smitherman, extended family; Rebbie and Kris Roy, Jessica Miskelly, and Miles Miskelly.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now