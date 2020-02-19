|
Robert Earl Duggar
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Robert "Bob" Duggar, 93, entered into rest on February 16, 2020.
Mr. Duggar was born on May 21, 1926, in Cedartown, Georgia, to Charles C Duggar and Lena Atkins Duggar. He was retired from the Medical College of Georgia with over 30 years of service in the Department of Records Management. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. He enjoyed gardening, family vacations to St. Simons Island, participating in church drama plays, and enjoying celebrating holidays with his family.
Mr. Duggar is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Evans Duggar of 64 years. Bob is survived by three children, Richard C Duggar (Janice) Evans, GA, Perry A Duggar (Leigh Ann) Simpsonville, SC, and Beverly D Browning (Tim) Guyton, GA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kelly (Chad) Bennett, Grant (Lucy) Duggar, Evan (Andrew) Barrett, Aubrey (Ken) Anderson, Daniel (Kati) Browning, John (Christine) Browning, Culley Browning, and great-grandchildren, Noel Kane, Heath and Anne Merrill Duggar, Brooks and Truett Anderson, and Kai Browning.
The Duggar Family wants to especially thank Dora Tanner and Deloris Key for their loving care and support for their Mom and Dad throughout the last ten years.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/20/2020
