Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Duggar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl Duggar


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl Duggar Obituary
Robert Earl Duggar
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Robert "Bob" Duggar, 93, entered into rest on February 16, 2020.
Mr. Duggar was born on May 21, 1926, in Cedartown, Georgia, to Charles C Duggar and Lena Atkins Duggar. He was retired from the Medical College of Georgia with over 30 years of service in the Department of Records Management. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. He enjoyed gardening, family vacations to St. Simons Island, participating in church drama plays, and enjoying celebrating holidays with his family.
Mr. Duggar is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Evans Duggar of 64 years. Bob is survived by three children, Richard C Duggar (Janice) Evans, GA, Perry A Duggar (Leigh Ann) Simpsonville, SC, and Beverly D Browning (Tim) Guyton, GA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kelly (Chad) Bennett, Grant (Lucy) Duggar, Evan (Andrew) Barrett, Aubrey (Ken) Anderson, Daniel (Kati) Browning, John (Christine) Browning, Culley Browning, and great-grandchildren, Noel Kane, Heath and Anne Merrill Duggar, Brooks and Truett Anderson, and Kai Browning.
The Duggar Family wants to especially thank Dora Tanner and Deloris Key for their loving care and support for their Mom and Dad throughout the last ten years.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/20/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -