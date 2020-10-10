Robert Earl Peebles
Evans, GA—Gained his angel wings on October 8, 2020, after 95 years of an amazing life.
Survived by daughter Charlotte Peebles Austin, Brooklet, GA; son Robert Edward Peebles (Cathy), Augusta, GA; grandchildren Shannon Peebles Keller (Jonathan), Appling, GA; and Hayley Austin, Aiken, SC; great grandchildren Ashlyn Keller Orzechowski (Hunter) and Ford Keller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Azalia Grooms Peebles, son Robert E. Peebles, Jr.; grandson, Jarrett Peebles; father Charles Gordon Peebles; mother Lena Bush Hattaway Peebles, brothers Gaynor Hattaway, Conny Hattaway, Eddie Hattaway, Otha Hattaway, Thomas Hattaway, Otis Peebles and Ephriam Peebles; sisters Latha Sumner, Alsa Lovell, Alma Pearce and Louise Martin.
He was born in Ocala, Florida and moved to Brooklet, Georgia in 1926, then to Augusta in 1935. He joined the Naval Air Force during WWII. He was the youngest of five sons in the military at the same time.
During his work career following his military service, he worked for C & WC Railroad in Augusta and was the manager for Southern Airways Inc. in Greenwood, SC. He eventually retired from the Augusta E.I. DuPont Chemical Division where he was the Plant Supervisor. He was the secretary and treasurer for the Columbia County Cattlemen Association for many years. He loved to travel, hunt and fish and share his knowledge of the "old" days.
There will be a private graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park for immediate family due to the pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
