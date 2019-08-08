|
Mr. Robert "Bobby" Edward Dorn, III
Clark Hill, South Carolina—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Edward Dorn, III entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The family will greet friends beginning at 5 tonight at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life service in the chapel at 6. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
