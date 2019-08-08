Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, GA
Robert Edward "Bobby" Dorn III


1978 - 2019
Robert Edward "Bobby" Dorn III Obituary
Mr. Robert "Bobby" Edward Dorn, III
Clark Hill, South Carolina—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Edward Dorn, III entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The family will greet friends beginning at 5 tonight at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life service in the chapel at 6. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/9/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019
