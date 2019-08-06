|
|
Robert Edward Eubanks, Sr
Waynesboro, GA—Robert Edward Eubanks, Sr, husband of the late Ruth Walker Eubanks, entered into rest Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Amara Health Care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Bobby Eubanks officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 2005 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30906; or to Rosemont Baptist Church, 522 US 25, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019