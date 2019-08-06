Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Robert Edward Eubanks Sr. Obituary
Robert Edward Eubanks, Sr
Waynesboro, GA—Robert Edward Eubanks, Sr, husband of the late Ruth Walker Eubanks, entered into rest Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Amara Health Care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Bobby Eubanks officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 2005 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30906; or to Rosemont Baptist Church, 522 US 25, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
