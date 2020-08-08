Mr. Robert Eugene Jones
Martinez, GA—The Graveside Home-Going Celebration Tribute for Mr. Robert Eugene Jones, age 66, of Martinez, GA will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Appling, GA with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Jesse W. Johnson, Jr., officiating. No Repast will be entertained. Public viewing of the body will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12-3:00 p.m. only, at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that everyone assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020