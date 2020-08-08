1/1
Robert Eugene Jones
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Eugene Jones
Martinez, GA—The Graveside Home-Going Celebration Tribute for Mr. Robert Eugene Jones, age 66, of Martinez, GA will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Appling, GA with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Jesse W. Johnson, Jr., officiating. No Repast will be entertained. Public viewing of the body will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12-3:00 p.m. only, at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that everyone assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
I will really miss my brother Robert. He was a class act. Robert loved his family.
Vickie Johnson Parker, Sister of Robert Jones
Vickie Parker
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved