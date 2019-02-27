|
|
Retired SGT Robert Eugene Turner Sr. entered into rest on Thursday, February 21 , 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. James Hogan officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Suzie Turner; son, Gerald (Michelle) Turner; daughter, Tameka Turner; ten grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; aunt, Rose Whitcomb; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019