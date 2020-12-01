Robert F. "Bob" Pope
Hephzibah, GA—Robert F. "Bob" Pope, 83, husband of Helen Mock Pope, entered into rest Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Tommy Kilpatrick officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Story Mill Baptist Church, 4684 Story Mill Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
