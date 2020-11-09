1/1
Robert F. Williams
{ "" }
Mr. Robert F. Williams
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Robert F. "RF" Williams, entered into rest November 8, 2020 at his daughter's home in North Augusta, SC. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Minister Edward Patten
officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Williams, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, usher and sexton.
Survivors include his children, Eva Williams, Kareen Williams, Unez (Stanley) Simpkins, Marcia Williams and Elvis Williams; two grandchildren, Stanley Avery Simpkins and Stephon Simpkins; two sisters, Hattie Price and Frances Briggs; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 10, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
