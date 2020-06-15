Dr. Robert Fredrick Mullins
Evans, GA—Dr. Fred Mullins, age 54 entered into rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 4-8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the BRCA Foundation, P.O. Box 211624, Augusta, GA 30917; or to the Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Circle Building C, Augusta, GA 30909.
Please sign the online guestbook at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/16/2020
Evans, GA—Dr. Fred Mullins, age 54 entered into rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 4-8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the BRCA Foundation, P.O. Box 211624, Augusta, GA 30917; or to the Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Circle Building C, Augusta, GA 30909.
Please sign the online guestbook at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/16/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.