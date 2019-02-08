Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove First Baptist Church
Robert Glenn Bellavance Obituary
Robert Glenn Bellavance, 60, entered into rest on February 5, 2019, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Grove First Baptist Church with the Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating. A private family burial will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Glenn was the son of Elsie "Marie" Bellavance and the late Robert A. Bellavance. He was a devoted caregiver for his mother and was a beloved brother, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Jordan M. Bellavance; his daughter, Jessica M. Bellavance; his brother, Daniel A. Bellavance (Sherry); and two granddaughters, Suzanne and Sophia Bellavance.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the Grove First Baptist Church, 108 East Robinson Ave. Grovetown, GA 30813.

Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
