McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
5587 Wrightsboro Road.
Grovetown, GA
Robert H. Coleman Obituary
Mr. Robert H. Coleman, age 84, was born in Gibson, TN to the late R.Z. Coleman and Louise Hassell Coleman. He worked at NASA in Huntsville, AL for many years and enjoyed being a pilot and amateur radio operator, call sign K4FXQ. Mr. Coleman was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses in 1960 and found great joy in his ministry and assisting in the building of Kingdom Halls as part of the GA Regional Building Committee #2.

He was married to his dear wife, Sandra D. Coleman, for 43 years. In addition to his wife, Mr. Coleman is survived by his three children, daughter Lauraine C. (Todd) Danforth and their two children, Tyler and Lauren, a son, Andrew S. Coleman and daughter, Candace (Ed) Ward and their three children, Amara, Alana, & Amber. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura C. Lowman: her four living children are, Jeanine (Danny) Walck and her two sons, Tristan and Cameron Rouse, Son, Bobby F. (Jessica) Lowman III and their daughter Abigail, a daughter, Priscilla (John) Fuller, and son, Jonathan (Lydia) Lowman. He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy W. (Connie) Coleman and their four children that reside in Humboldt, TN.

Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends for his kindness, mildness, and love.

Memorial Services will be held at Kingdom Hall, 5587 Wrightsboro Road., Grovetown, GA with Brother Jerry Lanier officiating on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
