Robert Haggins, Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Robert Haggins, Jr., entered into rest Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Faith Outreach Church 2664 Willis Foreman Road, with Dr. Richard Peoples, officiating. Mr. Haggins will lie in state an hour before the service. Interment, 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15th, Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC., with full Military Honors. Masks are required for the service and interment. Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
