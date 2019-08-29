|
|
Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore
North Augusta, SC—Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore, 65, husband of Linda Olix Moore of Hillside Place, North Augusta entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
A Service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Moore was born in Hinesville, Ga. and was the son of the late Remer T. and Martha Joiner Moore. He was a retired Service Manager at Pendarvis Chevrolet in Edgefield, SC.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Joy (Craig) Sutphin, and Kelly (Travis) Feagin; two brothers, Joe and Mike Moore; and two grandchildren, Jayden and Cooper Feagin.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019