Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore Obituary
Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore
North Augusta, SC—Robert Henry "Bobby" Moore, 65, husband of Linda Olix Moore of Hillside Place, North Augusta entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
A Service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Moore was born in Hinesville, Ga. and was the son of the late Remer T. and Martha Joiner Moore. He was a retired Service Manager at Pendarvis Chevrolet in Edgefield, SC.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Joy (Craig) Sutphin, and Kelly (Travis) Feagin; two brothers, Joe and Mike Moore; and two grandchildren, Jayden and Cooper Feagin.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now