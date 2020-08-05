Robert "Wesley" Hopkins
Summerville, SC—Summerville, SC – Mr. Robert "Wesley" Hopkins, 72, entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and John Hopkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Nancy S. Hopkins; daughter, Cindy Hopkins; step-son, Tony Armstrong (Aimee); step-daughter, Dana Cooley; granddaughter, Taylor Johnson; grandsons, Zachary Armstrong, Brayden Armstrong, Camden Armstrong, Justin Cooley, and Austin Cooley; and sisters, Fay Pate (Harry) and Kay Hamilton (Wayne).
Wesley was an avid fisherman and loved the lake life and being with his family. He was a member of the Augusta Elks Lodge 205. He retired from Winn-Dixie after 31 years of service.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Pallbearers will be Zachary Armstrong, Keith Pate, Brian Pate, Mark Maness, Dave Hunter, Brad Smith, Kevin Smith, and Tim Williams.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/06/2020