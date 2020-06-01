Robert Hunter
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Robert Martin Hunter, loving husband of 67 years to Billie Jennings Gardner Hunter.
Robert was born in April of 1931. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County and the University of Georgia. He did graduate work at Georgia Tech and the University of Arkansas. After graduating from the University of Georgia, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was proud that he studied ROTC at Richmond Academy and UGA. He spent two years in Germany with the 11th Infantry Regiment and the 39th Infantry Regiment.
After returning to Augusta in October of 1956, he was a City Planner with the Augusta- Richmond County Planning Commission where he was employed for 30 years. Mr. Hunter was an entrepreneur and a cartographer. He bought the land at Washington Road and Fury's Ferry Road from his grandmother-in-law and developed Village West Shopping Center. He was also owner of Belk Travel Agency, Village West Laundry Mat and was the second owner of Baskin-Robbins at Daniel Village. He owned several other shopping centers through the years including the present Evans Village, Bargain Hunters Antiques and Consignments, Thomson Plaza, and Wrens Plaza.
He was an active member of Augusta Elks Lodge #205 and joined Woodlawn United Methodist Church at an early age but had attended Warren Baptist Church with his wife and children. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Hilton Head Island, as well as drinking coffee with his friends at the Waffle House.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hunter is survived by three children: Robert M. Hunter Jr. and his wife Cindi Hedding Hunter of Houston, Texas; Ben Warren Hunter and his wife Lisa Perry Hunter of Martinez; and Beverly Hunter Taylor and her husband W. Keith Taylor of Martinez.
Grandchildren include Kelly Hunter Maguire and her husband Nick of Pensacola, FL; Brooke Hunter Jackson and her husband Dexter of Martinez; Amy Hunter Callan and her husband Kevin of Augusta; Ashley Taylor Carlsson and husband Jacob of Charlotte, NC; and Caroline Gardner Taylor of Augusta.
Mr. Hunter was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Abbylyn Maguire and Lillian Carlsson.
Other survivors include cousin Carolyn Gardner and sisters in law Alma G. DeWitt and Elaine G. Myers, as well as good friend and chauffeur Chuck Blake.
Special thanks to special friend and caretaker Altear Grier.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dayton Sherrouse, George Patty, Barney Dunstan, Mark Cleary, Derek Edenfield, Steven Duffie, Jim Huff, and Vincent Engelke.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.