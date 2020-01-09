|
|
Robert J. Adams
Grovetown, Georgia—Robert James Adams, 80, husband of Leona Fowler Adams, went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. David Young officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Leona Adams; his sons, Robert Adams (Barb), Robert M. Adams, Melvin Adams and Thomas Adams (Kimberly); his daughters, Debbie Yoder (Norm), Christina Loftis (Jeff), Bobbie Jo Scott and Susan Phillips (Dale); 1 brother, Glenn Reynolds; 4 sisters, Shirley Waldera, Beverly Hoagland, JoAnn Revelt and Bessie Fuller; 31 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Adams.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 10, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020