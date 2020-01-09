Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Harlem Memorial Cemetery
1939 - 2020
Robert J. Adams Obituary
Robert J. Adams
Grovetown, Georgia—Robert James Adams, 80, husband of Leona Fowler Adams, went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. David Young officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Leona Adams; his sons, Robert Adams (Barb), Robert M. Adams, Melvin Adams and Thomas Adams (Kimberly); his daughters, Debbie Yoder (Norm), Christina Loftis (Jeff), Bobbie Jo Scott and Susan Phillips (Dale); 1 brother, Glenn Reynolds; 4 sisters, Shirley Waldera, Beverly Hoagland, JoAnn Revelt and Bessie Fuller; 31 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Adams.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - January 10, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - January 10, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
