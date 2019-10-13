Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Peel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Peel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Bob" Peel Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Peel
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Peel 77 passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 11: 30 a.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2019 at the Vidette United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Dhu Cemetery in Vidette. The Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30. Please visit our website www.delaochfuneralhomes.com for his full obituary.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 14. 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.