|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Peel
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Peel 77 passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 11: 30 a.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2019 at the Vidette United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Dhu Cemetery in Vidette. The Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30. Please visit our website www.delaochfuneralhomes.com for his full obituary.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 14. 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019