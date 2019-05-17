Home

Robert Jameson Legg

Robert Jameson Legg Obituary
Robert Jameson Legg, 92, husband of Nina M. Legg, entered into rest Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.

Mr. Legg, son of the late Ida Mae Morton Legg and Jarrett Bruce Legg, was born in Mt. Hope, West Virginia and retired from Bechtel Power Corporation as a Senior Field Engineer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Food Pantry at the church, was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, and was voted United Methodist Mens Club Man of the Year. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Melissa Legg, and her husband, Richard Reeves, of Portland, ME, and Scott Legg, and his wife Maureen, of Hephzibah; his granddaughter, Stephanie Legg, of Hephzibah; his sister, Vada Shepherd, of Joppa, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Members of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Mens Club will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Mr. Legg's name to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service in the Parlor of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019
