Claxton, GA—CLAXTON: Dr. Robert J. C. Driggers, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a short illness., Robert was born to the late C. C. Driggers and Jeanne Brauns Driggers in Hasselt, Belgium on March 5, 1947. He was raised in Claxton, GA, one of 7 children. Robert is preceded in death also by his brother, Sammy Driggers. SURVIVORS: Survived by his loving wife, Anne Driggers, three children, Deborah Kirk (Thomas), Amy Driggers, Warren Driggers, grandchild, McCain Kirk, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also survived by his siblings, Marie Driggers, Nancy Cowart, Richard (Kaye) Driggers, Johnny Driggers, all of Claxton, Jeannette (Roger) Fillmore of Jesup and sister-in-law, Beverly Driggers of Hagan, brother-in-law Terry Partridge (Karen) including numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Robert was loved by and known by many as Teacher, Mr. Driggers, Coach Driggers, Pastor Driggers, Brother Driggers, Daddy, Uncle Robert, Grandpa and, most recently, as "Preacher" by the many brave soldiers he ministered to in the Wounded Warriors
Retreat. They were his "family" and he dedicated his life to their needs, both emotional and spiritual, until he passed. Stories abound of the men and women who have had their lives eternally changed because of his dedication. Throughout his life in God's work, he brought encouragement, leadership, comfort, strength and wisdom to countless lives, a testimony to the depth of love he had for the people God placed in his path, but his focus, his passion always, was to serve the Lord above anything and everyone else. FUNERAL: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 10:00 AM at Brewton Cemetery. BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery
REMEMBRANCE: Wounded Warriors
