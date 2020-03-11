Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
2573 Wheeler Road
Augusta, GA
Robert Johnson Obituary
Mr. Robert Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Robert Johnson entered into rest Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2573 Wheeler Road, Augusta. Interment will be in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends this evening from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the mortuary.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory: his three sons, Victor Johnson of Ellenwood, Georgia, Byron (Michelle) Johnson and Eugene (Janet) Barney of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tiffany Barney-Tyler, Oji Johnson, Corrin Johnson, Christopher Johnson and Jordan E. Johnson; one brother, Lawrence Johnson and host of nieces and nephews.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
