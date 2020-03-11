|
Mr. Robert Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Robert Johnson entered into rest Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2573 Wheeler Road, Augusta. Interment will be in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends this evening from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the mortuary.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory: his three sons, Victor Johnson of Ellenwood, Georgia, Byron (Michelle) Johnson and Eugene (Janet) Barney of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tiffany Barney-Tyler, Oji Johnson, Corrin Johnson, Christopher Johnson and Jordan E. Johnson; one brother, Lawrence Johnson and host of nieces and nephews.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020