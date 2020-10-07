Robert Jolly Hallman
Snellville, GA—Robert Jolly Hallman of Snellville, Georgia, entered into rest at Eastside Medical Center on October 5, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, NC, on February 20, 1950, to the late Harry M. Hallman and Frances Underwood Hallman. He was proud of having been an employee of the United States Postal Service for more than 30 years and retired in 2013 from the Norcross, Georgia, office. He was an athlete as a young man and always enjoyed keeping up with the local sports teams as well as coaching in the youth league. He will be remembered as a master storyteller with a dry wit.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Phyllis Hallman, two children, Ben Hallman (Tara) and Meredith Hallman, and two grandchildren, Sophia and Arya Hallman. Additional survivors are his brother, Thomas Hallman, and sister, Beth Broome (Brad), and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He is predeceased by brothers, Harry M Hallman, Jr. and Richard Hallman, and sister, Dinah Marino.
Graveside services will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, SC, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 with Pastor Steve Jones officiating. If desired, memorials may be made to North Augusta Southern Methodist Church, 615 Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841. Rowland-Ford Funeral Home, North Augusta, SC, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/8/2020