Robert Kirschner Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Robert Louis Kirschner Jr., 57, entered into rest on June 24, 2020.
Mr. Kirschner was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a Marine Veteran and worked for Wal-Mart. He loved to hunt and go fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Renee Kirschner; his sons, William Kirschner, Drew Kirschner; his step-children, Morgan Brewer, Tori Brewer, and Ruth Ann Lytle; and his brother, Louis Kirschner.
A celebration of life will be held at Vallarata Restaurant, 2808 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909, from 2-4pm on Sunday July 5, 2020.
