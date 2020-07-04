1/1
Robert Kirschner Jr.
1963 - 2020
Robert Kirschner Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Robert Louis Kirschner Jr., 57, entered into rest on June 24, 2020.
Mr. Kirschner was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a Marine Veteran and worked for Wal-Mart. He loved to hunt and go fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Renee Kirschner; his sons, William Kirschner, Drew Kirschner; his step-children, Morgan Brewer, Tori Brewer, and Ruth Ann Lytle; and his brother, Louis Kirschner.
A celebration of life will be held at Vallarata Restaurant, 2808 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909, from 2-4pm on Sunday July 5, 2020.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
