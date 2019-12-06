Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Robert Allan Kutter, 66, who entered into rest December 2, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Pineview Memorial Gardens with Dr. Mark Riser officiating.
Mr. Kutter was a longtime resident of the North Augusta area. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, GA and absolutely loved his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Juanita Kutter.
Survivors include a sister, Theresa (James) Snyder; niece Michelle (Jason) Goings; great nephews, Walker Hagan Goings and Brandon Ryan Goings.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
