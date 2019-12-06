|
|
Robert Kutter
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Robert Allan Kutter, 66, who entered into rest December 2, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Pineview Memorial Gardens with Dr. Mark Riser officiating.
Mr. Kutter was a longtime resident of the North Augusta area. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, GA and absolutely loved his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Juanita Kutter.
Survivors include a sister, Theresa (James) Snyder; niece Michelle (Jason) Goings; great nephews, Walker Hagan Goings and Brandon Ryan Goings.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
