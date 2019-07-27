|
|
Mr. Robert L. "Bob" Guess, Sr.
Harlem, Georgia—Memorial Service for Mr. Robert L. "Bob" Guess, Sr., 90, who died on July 26, 2019, will be conducted at Blackville United Methodist Church, 451-517 S. Boundry St., Blackville, SC 29817, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Akens Guess, of 36 years. He leaves behind a daughter, Twila (Sam) Kingsmore; two sons, Robert (Donna) Guess, Jr. and Craig Guess; a stepson Robert (Emily) Fields, Jr.; a sister, Martha Guess Caughman; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m at the church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/28/2019
