Funeral Services for Mr. Robert L. "Coach" Hobbs, 74, who entered into rest June 9, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Sunset Hill Cemetery with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Hobbs was a life-long resident of North Augusta. He was a 1963 graduate of North Augusta High School, a US Army Veteran and a retired Carman with the CSX Railroad. Mr. Hobbs assisted in coaching football and baseball at North Augusta High School and North Augusta Recreation Center. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Addie Mayson Hobbs and a sister, Ann Hobbs.
Survivors include a son, Kevin (Dr. Christina Lynn) Hobbs, North Augusta; a daughter, Kelli (Gene Curry) Stevens, North Augusta; six grandchildren, Brandi Lester, Shane Lester, Robbie Stevens, Cooper King, David Bullock and Joshua Lynn; two great grandchildren, Emily Lester and Braylee Griffin.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Mr. Hobbs' CSX Crew. Active Pallbearers will be Shane Lester, Robbie Stevens, Will Fulmer, George Barnett, Justin Burckhalter, Ben Clark and J.R. Holmes.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 and will be at the residence of Brandi Lester, 115 Briggs Avenue, North Augusta, SC.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019