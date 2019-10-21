|
Robert "Bob" Lambert
Martinez, GA—Robert "Bob" Lambert, 60, entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd "Chuck" Lambert, and brothers, Michael Alan Lambert and Richard Charles Lambert. Survivors include his son, David Lambert; mother, Gisela Mueller; and step-father, Donald Mueller.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Inurnment will immediately follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA 30813.
