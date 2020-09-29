1/1
Dr. Robert Lancaster Folger
1926 - 2020
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC - Robert Lancaster "Bob" Folger, 94, was peacefully promoted to his heavenly home, September 19, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 27, 1926. A resident of North Augusta for 67 years, he worked at the Savannah River Plant as Manager of the Analytical Chemistry Division, retiring in 1985. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, October 3, 2020 at 3 o'clock, at Fairview Presbyterian Church, where he had been a faithful member for 67 years. The public is also invited to view the service via livestream on the Posey Funeral Director's Facebook page.
He is survived by his four children, 8 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Ave., N.A., SC 29841 or St. Joseph Hospice, 1708 Bunting Dr., Ste A, North Augusta, SC 29841, will be welcome.
Posey Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. For complete obituary details visit www.POSEYCARES.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Fairview Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
