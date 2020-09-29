Dr. Robert Lancaster Folger
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC - Robert Lancaster "Bob" Folger, 94, was peacefully promoted to his heavenly home, September 19, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 27, 1926. A resident of North Augusta for 67 years, he worked at the Savannah River Plant as Manager of the Analytical Chemistry Division, retiring in 1985. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, October 3, 2020 at 3 o'clock, at Fairview Presbyterian Church, where he had been a faithful member for 67 years. The public is also invited to view the service via livestream on the Posey Funeral Director's Facebook page.
He is survived by his four children, 8 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Ave., N.A., SC 29841 or St. Joseph Hospice, 1708 Bunting Dr., Ste A, North Augusta, SC 29841, will be welcome.
