Robert Lee Jones, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Robert Lee Jones, Jr., 95 years old, of Evans, Georgia, entered into rest
October 10, 2019. Mr. Jones was born in Tremble, Tennessee on July 21, 1924.
He spent most of his childhood in Troy, Tennessee where he graduated from high school in
1942 as valedictorian.
Mr. Jones was a veteran of WWII, serving as a navigator in the Army Air Corps, and was
Honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant. He then went on to earn a degree in Civil
Engineering from the University of Alabama. Following this, he moved to Augusta, Georgia
where he met his wife, Ruth.
He was an active member of his church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir.
He was a long-time participant in the SPEBSQSA, singing both in the barbershop chorus and a
Barbershop quartet. He and Ruth traveled the world. Also, being Bobby Jones from Augusta,
He loved to play golf!
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Stephenson Jones, and a grandsonThomas George McCunniff.
He is survived by his four daughters: Mary Beth Jones McDonald (Eddy), of Naguabo, Puerto
Rico, Ann Jones McCunniff (Dennis) of Winston-Salem, NC, Gail Jones Connor(Jim) of
Martinez, Ga., and Kay Jones Vaught (Tom) of Augusta, Ga. He is also survived by three
Granddaughters: Susan Connor Trammell (Kevin) of Evans, Ga, Fay McCunniff Blythe(Jeff) of Statesboro, Ga, Rebecca McCunniff Obendorf (Kyle) of Winston-Salem, NC,
One grandson, Robert Benjamin Connor of Atlanta, Ga., and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service is planned for October 18, 2019 at Martinez Methodist Church at
2:00 pm. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 pm, just prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be made with the .
