Robert Lee McAllister Parks III
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Robert Lee McAllister Parks, III (Lee), beloved husband of Nancy McElderry Parks, entered into rest at home on March 19, 2020. He survived many illnesses over a 30 year period, leading to his nickname of "Miracle man." He was the son of the late Margaret Rebecca Stokes Parks and Robert Lee McAllister Parks, Jr. of Augusta, GA.
Mr. Parks was born on November 23, 1937 at University Hospital in Augusta, and attended public grammar schools in Augusta. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County, where he played on the golf team. Following graduation, he attended the University of Georgia and was a member of the SAE fraternity.
In 1959, Mr. Parks joined the Army reserves. In 1960, his unit, the 210th Signal Company, was called to duty during the Berlin Crisis and was deployed to Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. Always entertaining, he told many stories of various experiences while he was there.
Mr. Parks worked as a salesman for E-Z- Go Golf Carts in Augusta and Winston-Salem, NC. He returned to Augusta, obtained a Real Estate and Brokers License and worked for Southern Finance Corporation. He later formed a home construction company, RLP Builders, and was a home builder for many years. In addition, he had several development companies: Athens Properties and Trio Developers. In 1981, he was appointed to the Richmond County Tax Assessors Board, served for six years, and served a two year term as Chairman.
Lee was a member of the Augusta Country Club where he learned at an early age to play golf. He was active in the Augusta Golf Association (AGA) and served as president in 1986. He served as the AGA Jamboree Co-chairman in 1971 and won the annual tournament in 1974 with Mike Thompson of Atlanta.
Lee was an avid sportsman and hunting was one of his favorite sports. He spent nearly every week-end during hunting season with other hunters at their leased farm. In addition, he hunted in the Southwest U.S., Canada, Mexico and South America.
Family members in addition to his wife include two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Irion Parks Long and Jay Reiss Long, Jr., Anderson, SC; Susan Lee Parks Prather and Robert Lionel Prather, Augusta, GA; five grandchildren: Taylor Lee Long, Jay Reiss Long, III, Carter Bowen Long, Robert Chase Prather and Benjamin McAllister Prather; a sister, Jacqueline Parks Cooksey and many nieces and nephews.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service at 2:00 on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with the Reverend Robbie Hendricks officiating.
Suggested memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Art Patchin, Jr. Endowment University Hospital Foundation, 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901, Young Life of Augusta, 2249 Walton Way Ste. B, Augusta, GA 30904 or a .
