Robert Lee Smith
Augusta, GA—Robert Lee Smith, entered into rest April 4, 2020 at AU Medical Center. A private service will be held. Survivors include his wife,Tina Marie Smith; four sons, Robert Lee Smith,II, John Smith, Joseph Smith, and Derrick Thomas; two daughters, Teesha Smith and Patrice Canty; six brothers, Jessie Lee Carl Lee, Harry Lee, Jerald Lee, Jerome Lee and Tyrone Jefferson; two sisters, Annie Mae Holmes and Diane Jennings; seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 12, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020