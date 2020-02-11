|
|
Robert Lee Sumerau, III
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Mr. Robert "Bob" Lee Sumerau, III, 83, husband of Brenda Welborn Sumerau.
Bob was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of Academy of Richmond County and attended UGA where he studied journalism. He then enlisted in the US Navy where he was aboard a minesweeper. Bob was a longtime member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, a true salesman and an avid outdoorsman.
Family members in addition to his wife include daughters: Margaret Sumerau Beasley (Billy), Mary Leigh Pearson (Greg); son: Robert Lee Sumerau, IV (Angela); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. and the funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating. A private burial will follow.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/12/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020