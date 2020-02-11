The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sumerau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Sumerau III


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Sumerau III Obituary
Robert Lee Sumerau, III
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Mr. Robert "Bob" Lee Sumerau, III, 83, husband of Brenda Welborn Sumerau.
Bob was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of Academy of Richmond County and attended UGA where he studied journalism. He then enlisted in the US Navy where he was aboard a minesweeper. Bob was a longtime member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, a true salesman and an avid outdoorsman.
Family members in addition to his wife include daughters: Margaret Sumerau Beasley (Billy), Mary Leigh Pearson (Greg); son: Robert Lee Sumerau, IV (Angela); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. and the funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating. A private burial will follow. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/12/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now