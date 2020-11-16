Robert Lee Taylor
Augusta, GA—Robert Lee Taylor, 76, beloved husband of 56 years to Mrs. Patricia Butler Taylor, entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park, on
Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at the American Legion Post 205, 2102 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA, 30904, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.
Born in Rocky Mount, NC on June 24, 1944, he was the son of the late John Andrew and Helene Griffin Taylor, and had made the Augusta area his home since the early sixties. Mr. Taylor retired from the US Army, with the rank of First Sergeant, serving as an instructor at Fort Gordon following four tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea and being stationed in Alaska. He had also worked as a Police Officer for the Richmond County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Taylor was a Life member of the American Legion, Post 205. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing Santa Claus, serving as a mentor to Youth Groups, for the Boy Scouts and for Oratory Contests, and American Legion Boys State.
In addition to his wife Mr. Taylor is survived by his daughter, Andrea Cox and her husband Billy; his sister, Sue Dorsey; his grandchildren, Courteney Nichols and her husband Anthony and Joseph Gray; as well as his adored great grandchild, Lilith Nichols.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to the American Legion Boys State, Post 205, 2101 Highland Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
