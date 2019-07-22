|
|
Robert Leven "Bobby" LaCroix
Lincolnton, Georgia—US Air Force MSGT (Ret) Robert Leven "Bobby" LaCroix, 76, husband of Carolyn Hall LaCroix, entered into rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside services will be private.
Bobby was born in Little Creek, Louisiana to the late Leven and Gladys LaCroix. He had retired from the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam. He was the recipient of numerous military awards and medals.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn LaCroix; two sons, Robert LaCroix (Krista) and Stephen LaCroix (Kathleen); two sisters, Carol Ann Holliman (Mike) and Jerri Brookshire; sister-in-law, Ellen Hall; grandchildren, Tawney LaCroix, Chelsea Clary, Sean Rossini and Brittany Rossini; one great-grandson, Leven Dawson; and five nephews..
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Leven LaCroix
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mosaic United Methodist Church, 478 Columbia Industrial Blvd, Evans, GA 30809
