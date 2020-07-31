Robert Ling
Evans, GA—Robert Ling died peacefully in his home in Evans on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born July 30, 1937 in Chilton, Texas. He received his Accounting Bachelor of Science degree from University of Maryland. He married his wife Linda on February 16, 1967. Together, they resided in the Evans area for 41 years.
Robert served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He retired in 1984. He served in Vietnam. His military awards and decoration include; Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal with one Silver Knot, Army of Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Bronze Stars, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal with Palm, Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army NCO Professional Development (3) SLC, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Sharpshooter, Rifle.
Survivors include his wife Linda Ling, brother Larry Ling of San Antonio, two sons Michael Ling and Brian Ling, a daughter and son-in-law Carol and Mo Gordy, two grandchildren, Grayson and Olivia Gordy, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kay and Larry Teboe, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was proceeded in death by his father Edward Ling, mother Annie Cole, stepfather James (Bob) Cole, and brother Charles Ling.
Robert will fondly be remembered as a kind, generous, and hardworking man.
Due to covid19 regulations, private services for retired MSG. Robert Eugene Ling, 82, of Evans, Georgia will be held. Robert will be laid to rest August 5th at Georgia Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, 2617 Vinson HWY, Milledgeville, GA 31061.
Flowers and donations can be sent to Linda Ling, 106 Jamaica Ct., Evans, GA 30809.
