Mr. Robert Lynn "Bob" Thomas
Jackson, SC—Mr. Robert Lynn "Bob" Thomas, 89, entered into rest May 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Matlock Baptist Church at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Syble Thomas; three sons, Randy Thomas, Jackson, SC, Stephen Thomas, North Augusta, SC, and Mark (Connie) Thomas. Chipley, FL; five grandchildren, Kelly Anne (Casey) Anderson, Justin Thomas, Heidi (Joel) Putnam, Renae (Derek) Chadwell, Eli (Hanna) Leavins; one brother, Billy (Glenda) Thomas, Brownsville, TN; one sister, Mary Thomas, Brownsville, TN.
Memorials may be made to Matlock Baptist Church, 980 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
