Robert Mark Meeks, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Robert Mark Meeks, Sr., 59, of Augusta, Georgia passed away on April 25, 2020.
Mark was born in Augusta, Georgia on August 13, 1960. He graduated from North Augusta High School and continued his education to receive a degree in Grassology and Golf Course Management from Augusta Technical College.
Mark was married to Dr. Julia Hendrich on April 21, 1990; they were married for 26 years.
Mark worked as a golf course superintendent and assistant superintendent for several courses in the Augusta area including Jones Creek and Augusta Country Club as well as helping to build Champion's Retreat. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and the Georgia Golf Course Superintendents Association for his entire career in the field. He loved to golf, fish, and generally play or watch sports of any kind. He supported our National parks service and other charities with his wife and was actively involved in the fight against ovarian cancer after his wife was diagnosed.
He is survived by his sons Mark, Connor, and Luke as well as his brothers Mike and Rick, and sisters Terry and Jeannie. Mark is also survived by his fiancé Barbara.
Mark is preceded in death by his wife Julia as well as both his parents Julius and Marian.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on August 28, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia. Greg Porterfield of Wesley will be officiating.
