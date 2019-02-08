Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Ebenezer Cemetery
Trenton, SC
Robert Melvin Quarles Sr.


Robert Melvin Quarles, Sr., 63, husband of Lynn Langley Quarles entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Graveside services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Quarles was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of Rebecca Cheatham Quarles and the late Melvin Quarles. He was a Building Contractor.

Survivors include his wife; his mother; one son, Robbie (Tanya) Quarles; one sister, Barbara (Joe) Jay; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Cade, and Allie.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
