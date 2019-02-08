|
|
Robert Melvin Quarles, Sr., 63, husband of Lynn Langley Quarles entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Mr. Quarles was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of Rebecca Cheatham Quarles and the late Melvin Quarles. He was a Building Contractor.
Survivors include his wife; his mother; one son, Robbie (Tanya) Quarles; one sister, Barbara (Joe) Jay; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Cade, and Allie.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019