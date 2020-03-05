Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Mesena United Methodist Church
Robert Mills "Bobby" Jackson


1937 - 2020
Robert Mills "Bobby" Jackson Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Mills Jackson
N Augusta, SC—Mr. Robert "Bobby" Mills Jackson, 83, entered into rest March 4, 2020.
Mr. Jackson was born in Washington, GA, the son of the late Robert Owen Jackson and the late Annie Kate Powell Jackson, grew up in Wilkes County, but lived most of his life in Thomson, GA before moving to N Augusta, SC. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Jackson worked at the Thomson Company and was a co-owner of several businesses (Camak Manufacturing, Cover Stitch 1 and Cover Stitch 2, and The Summit). As the owner/operator of Pathfinder Inc., he and his wife drove the pilot car through most all the states. Mr. Jackson was a member of Mesena United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing the guitar, writing songs, and singing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his sister, Lily Mae Crawford.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Martha Rebecca Norris Jackson; sons, Billy Jackson (Angela) of McCormick, SC and Danny Jackson of N Augusta, SC; daughter, Robin Marie Jackson of Thomson, GA; brother, John Jackson of Washington, GA; sisters, Mary Lee Vandiver of Washington, GA, Josephine Crawford of Rayle, GA, Faye Saggus of Lincolnton, GA, and Florence McCorkle of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Tiffany Hinton, Brian Jackson, Jamie Simmons, Maddie Jackson, Amanda Davis, Christn Canpanna, April Shoemaker; and Josh Beaver; and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mesena United Methodist Church with Rev. Stacie Eller and Chaplain Paul Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bobby Jackson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/06/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
