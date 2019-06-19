Home

Robert N. "Bob" Jolly


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert N. "Bob" Jolly Obituary
Robert N. "Bob" Jolly, 83, husband of the late Ola Langley Jolly of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday June 17, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mr. Jolly was a native of Mountain Rest, SC and was the son of the late Roy Nathaniel and Carrie Ritchie Jolly. He was a retired Forester for Champion International Paper Co. and a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jolly, and Becky (Greg) Smith; three grandchildren, Carrie, Lily, and Jolly Smith.

Memorials may be made to Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019
