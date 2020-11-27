Mr. Robert Osborne
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Robert Osborne, entered into rest November 27, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, November 30, 2020 in Springfield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Knox officiating Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 28,2020