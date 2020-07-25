1/1
Robert Paul Black
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Paul Black
Evans, GA—Robert Paul Black "Bob," age 65 entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness with NASH- Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (cirrhosis of the liver).
Bob was raised in Augusta and began working for Plant Vogtle in 1982. He continued working there up until 2002 when his illness caused him to retire. He was a member of Pine View Baptist Church and enjoyed tennis, motorcycles, and boating. However, he will be remembered most for his love of the Georgia Bulldawgs and remembered by his granddaughter, Savannah for his love of Jolly Ranchers. Robert had a heart of gold and would always make sure no one around him ever felt left out.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winford Joseph Black and Margaret Rose Beckum Black; and his step-daughter, Melissa Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Bonitta Black; daughter, Brandee Black (Lansky Charneco) of Huntsville, Alabama; step-daughter, Katie Manning (Timothy) of North Augusta; grandchildren, Caden, Nicole (Nathanial), Brian (Alexia), Jewel, Malachi, Savannah, and William; and brother, Phil Black of Martinez. He was also excitedly awaiting the birth of his first great grandchild, Greyson. Robert will be missed terribly by his two faithful canine companions, Tiny and Abby.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pine View Baptist Church. Dr. William F. Harrell and Reverend John Kilpatrick will officiate. Interment will be private in Westover Memorial Park. The use of facial coverings are requested and social distancing guidelines are asked to be respected.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Pine View.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pine View Baptist Church Building Fund, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Augusta, Georgia 30907.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Pine View Baptist Church
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Pine View Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
