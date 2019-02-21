|
Robert "Bob" Paul Gray, 73, husband of Brenda Gray, entered into rest Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1:00 PM, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Interment will follow in Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery, 4789 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah.
Mr. Gray, son of the late Hattie Baxley Gray and Robert Frank Gray, retired from Albion Kaolin Company as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Hephzibah Lions Club and the Henpecked Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Robert Todd Gray (Lisa), of Hephzibah, and Tara Faye Grossman (Shane), of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Devin Grossman, Hunter Grossman, Ashton Gray, Briana Prince, and Seth Babb; his great grandchildren, Grayson Blackstone; and his sisters, Bobbie Hammond, of Hephzibah, Yvonne Farris, also of Hephzibah, and Sheila Fuller, of Beech Island, SC.
Pallbearers will be Todd Gray, Jeff Malcolm, Seth Babb, Shane Grossman, Devin Grossman, and Hunter Grossman.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019