Entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2019, Mr. Robert Davis Peel, Sr., 81, husband of the late Letitia McNair Peel.
Robert retired from Murray Biscuit Company and went on to a later career as a successful businessman by owning a laundromat and several rental properties. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Family members include his son: Robert D. Peel, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Olivia; grandsons: Robert Davis Peel, III and Brain Judson Peel; brother: Joe Peel; and his faithful canine companion: Lucky. In addition to his wife, Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Mongin Leroy Peel and Daisy E. Davis Peel.
The funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Todd Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be George McNair, Johnny Mims, Steven McNair, Bill DeLoach, Bruce Thurmond, and Woodie Melton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019