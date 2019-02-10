|
Entered into rest on February 6, 2019 Mr. Robert R. (Bob) Beach of Evans, Georgia husband of Mrs. Frances Hall Beach. Bob was retired from General Motors and was a World War II Army veteran. He was a loving husband of 70 years to Fran. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Ann Beach. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas L. King Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Spencer officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jay Harrell, Mark Wilson, Patrick Bambrick, Chase Cullinan, Morgan Cullinan, Chris Howell, and Jackson Fulghum. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lake Crossing Health Center 6698 Washington Road Appling, GA 30802. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019