Robert R. Hobbs
Augusta, GA—Robert R. Hobbs, 88, husband of the late Dorothy Baker Hobbs, entered into rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Dr. Bobby Coleman officiating.
Mr. Hobbs, a native of Louisville, GA, was the son of the late Furman and Mary Guy Hobbs. He made his career in automotive paint and body and had worked at numerous shops and dealerships in the Augusta area. In his spare time he was a golden glove boxer and a professional wrestler. Mr. Hobbs was a member of Lakeview Assembly of God.
Survivors include his; great nephew, Charles T. "Tommy" Sanders and his wife Carolyn; his great nieces, Brenda Karol and Vickey Ellis; as well as a host of other family members.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020