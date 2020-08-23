Robert "Bobby" Radford
Augusta, Georgia—Robert "Bobby' Radford,80, entered into rest on August 21, 2020, husband of Patricia Claxton Radford.
Bobby was born in Kite, Georgia, but has lived most of his life in Augusta, where he retired from Kendall Company, he served in the US Air Force and US Army. He was a loving, husband, father and grandfather and friend. He also worked for several funeral homes in Augusta and Waynesboro over the years after retiring.
Additional survivors include his son, Robert Dale Radford (Jennifer Tyler and her children, Hunter, Cody, Logan Tyler); sister, Mary Allison (David); grandchildren, Reid, Nina, Sarah Jardine; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Ethan.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gum Log Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/24/2020