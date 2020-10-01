Robert Reed "Tony" Johnson
Augusta, GA—Tony, loving husband of 53 years to Evelyn Johnson, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Tony was born and raised in Augusta. He was in the first graduating class of Butler High School. He joined the Navy in 1965 during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Ozark. He and Evelyn married in 1966. They opened Discount Motorcycle Parts House in 1972 and remained in business for 16 years. He then began a career at Savannah River Site and retired after 23 years. Tony was a devoted Christian and founding member of One Way Baptist. He was also a founding member of In Focus Ministry Center and an Elder there for many years.
Family members include his son: Robert A. Johnson (Caroline Fritch); daughter: Becky Visintainer (John); grandchildren: Rachel V. Culling (Josiah), Robby Visintainer, Matthew Visintainer; brothers: Charles Johnson (Judy), Bill Johnson, the late Hiram Johnson, and spiritual brother George Donaldson (Cathy).
The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at In Focus Ministry Center with Rev. Brent Garrard officiating. A family burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alleluia Community, P.O. box 6805, Augusta, GA 30916 or to In Focus Ministry Center, 562 Roundtree Way, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/3/2020